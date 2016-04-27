Dixie State University's Student News Source

January 4th, 2017,

A Christmas tree stands on the main floor of the Holland Centennial Commons. Some students will be staying at Dixie State University over the holiday break. Photo by Kylea Custer.

Students stay on campus during holiday break; campus renovations, closures planned

By Spencer Ricks

Last Updated: Dec. 6, 2016, 8:16 p.m.

Dixie State University will become a home away from home for some students who will be spending the holiday break on campus.  Many students staying on campus are international students, like Irem Dilek, a freshman general studies major from Izmir, Turkey. “I’m broke, and I can’t go home,” Dilek said. “I’m sad I...

Freshman Katie Pack, a biology major from Spanish Fork, works on her breast stroke Monday at the Washington City Recreation Center. This is the first season for the swim team. Photo by Kylea Custer.

DSU women swim into their first season

Last Updated: Dec. 6, 2016, 8:07 p.m.

Graphic by: Jalen Jones

DSU honors internet privacy

Last Updated: Dec. 8, 2016, 7:42 a.m.

Austen Brown, a freshman general studies major from Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Jess Arruda.

White privilege tool for combating racism

Last Updated: Dec. 7, 2016, 10:04 a.m.

Michael Nielsen, a DSU alumnus, is aiming to become the self-dubbed “world’s first extreme adventure daily vlogger.” He’ll be vlogging his trek along the Pacific Crest Trail.

DSU alumnus preparing to vlog 2,650-mile 'extreme adventure'

Last Updated: Dec. 8, 2016, 7:42 a.m.

